'Girls5Eva' Season 2 Fate Revealed by Peacock

✖

Girls5Eva, the new Peacock comedy from Meredith Scardino and Tina Fey, has been getting a big response from viewers and now we know the shows Season 2 fate. According to Variety, the show will continue, as Peacock has ordered a second season of the series. Girls5Eva follows the women of a 90s one-hit-wonder group — which the show is named after — as they reunite and try to reclaim their former glory. It stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Busy Phillips.

Lisa Katz, president of scripted content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, issued a statement on the series renewal, expressing how excited the streamer is to continue the show. "We are so excited to continue Girls5eva alongside this incredibly talented group of cast and producers," she said. "It was hard to miss the immediate fandom that was born after the launch of this series." Katz went on to add, "This aspirational comeback story is filled with heart and friendship, perfectly blended with catchy songs and humor, and delivered by an exceptionally versatile cast. We look forward to following this group’s journey as they continue to hit just the right notes."

Ahead of the season 2 renewal news, Fey, who is an executive producer on the show, spoke about the series and reflected on many problematic trends that culture engaged on two decades ago. "We’re culturally looking back at stuff that we all took as totally normal, fun and just cool in the '90s, whether it’s the way David Letterman dismantled Lindsey Lohan or an underage Britney Spears singing 'Slave 4 U,'" she said during a recent Tribeca Festival panel, per Variety. "We’re all looking back at those things now and being like, 'Oh, we all cosigned that? Oh, that’s terrible.'"

Fey also addressed the role that streaming has played in the evolution of TV series. "I definitely think that streaming has turned out to be better for comedy," she said. "Not that we go that hard, but because people are choosing to come to you, you don’t have to make plain rice. You can make something that isn’t maybe for everybody, but it’s delicious."

Not only is Fey a producer of Girls5Eva, but she also appears in the show, doing a cameo as Dolly Parton, who the producers were unable to get to appear herself due to Covid-19 related issues. She recalled the experience as being very similar to some "deeply embarrassing" times from her SNL days. "There are many times at Saturday Night Live where you get asked to do something and you’re like, 'Wow, this is going to be deeply embarrassing,'" Fey said.

She then shared one memory in particular. "The one that comes to mind from SNL was when we had to wear short trench coats and heels and dance behind Bernie Mac in the monologue," Fer remembered. "It didn’t make air. This felt like a Bernie Mac trench coat moment." Girls5Eva Season 1 is now streaming on Peacock. You can sign up for Peacock to stream Girls5Eva here.

PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. PopCulture nor ViacomCBS are responsible for prices subject to change.