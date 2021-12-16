‘The Golden Girls’ Spinoff Coming to Hulu Just in Time for Betty White’s 100th Birthday

Fans always panic when Betty White is trending, but the latest instance is cause for celebration. The iconic star turns 100-years-old on Jan. 17, 2022, and she is celebrating in style. Variety reports that White announced that fans can celebrate this milestone in theaters with Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration, a one-day-only Fathom Event. The event will cover White’s life, career, and advocacy, as well as give fans a look at her star-studded birthday party.

The guestlist for White’s birthday party includes Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel- Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendy Malick, and Jennifer Love Hewitt. “Who doesn’t love a party?!? This one is gonna be great,” White said in a statement.

Not only will fans have a chance to celebrate White in theaters, but The Golden Girls spinoff, The Golden Palace, is hitting Hulu on Jan. 10, a week before White’s milestone birthday. The spinoff has become something of a fond oddity for Golden Girls fans, only running for one season from 1992-1993. The series took place after the events of The Golden Girls finale when Bea Arthur’s Dorothy got married and left the group. The Golden Palace saw Rose (White), Blanche (Rue McClanahan), and Sophia (Estelle Getty) relocate to a South Beach hotel that they invested in and intend to manage. The series also starred Don Cheadle and Cheech Marin.

White has often spoken about the enduring appeal of The Golden Girls. “You don’t fall off the planet just because you pass a certain age,” White told the TODAY Show in 1991. “You don’t lose any of your sense of humor (and) you don’t lose any of your zest for life, or your lust for life, if you will. If you were a dull young person, you’re going to be a dull old person. I don’t think just because the years go by you have to be that way.” Considering the fact that her 100th birthday party is getting a theatrical release, White is definitely living by these words.