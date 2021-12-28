Betty White Reveals Her Secrets to a Long Life Ahead of 100th Birthday

Betty White will soon mark her 100th trip around the sun. In advance of that milestone birthday, White spoke with PEOPLE and shared her secrets to living such a long life. The star will turn 100 years old on Jan. 17.

White first opened up about what it feels like to be turning 100 years old. She told the outlet that it’s an “amazing” milestone and added, “I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age.” When it comes to how she maintains her positive outlook, she said that she was “born a cockeyed optimist.” The actor continued, “I got it from my mom, and that never changed. I always find the positive.”

Of course, White also shared some secrets to how she’s lived such a long, fulfilling life. She first joked that she’s in such good health because she avoids “anything green.” On a more serious note, White manages to keep busy by engaging in a wide variety of activities. She told PEOPLE that she enjoys a quiet lifestyle in Los Angeles and that she’s fond of crossword puzzles and card games. The Hot in Cleveland alum also loves to watch TV, as you can often find her watching programs such as animal documentaries, Jeopardy!, and golf (amongst other sports).

Elsewhere in White’s PEOPLE feature, her famous friends, including Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock, spoke fondly about the leading lady. Jeff Witjas, White’s longtime agent and friend, also offered some insight into how the star manages to stay so positive, telling the publication, “Betty lives a life of happiness. She always thinks of others first, and she stays positive no matter what, even when I beat her at our favorite game of gin rummy!”

White will be celebrating her upcoming birthday in an exciting fashion, according to USA Today. Fans can get in on the celebrations by visiting their local theater to watch White’s 100 Years Young birthday extravaganza. The film is set to highlight moments from White’s impressive career in film and television. It will also feature celebrity cameos from individuals like Tina Fey and Robert Redford, who have been tapped to reflect on White’s life. Tickets for the special event are currently available through Fathom Events.