Robert Irwin Shares Smiling Snap With Bindi's Baby Grace

✖

Robert Irwin is loving his latest adventure as an uncle. The 17-year-old Crikey! It's the Irwins star shared an adorable photo on Monday of him fitting in some quality time with his 4-month-old niece, Grace Warrior, following an exhausting day on the family’s latest crocodile research expedition.

The adorable snap was shared to the teen's Instagram account and showed little Grace all smiles as she looked at the camera and sat in her uncle's lap. Robert, meanwhile, adoringly looked on as he took a rest in a chair at base camp. The young wildlife warrior, who has been carrying on in his late father Steve Irwin's footsteps with his conservation efforts, said in the caption of the photo that he was "hanging out with Grace in the camp after a big day catching crocs is the best." According to Robert, little Grace is "lovin life up here on our crocodile research expedition!" The youngster's mom, Bindi Irwin, who welcomed Grace back on March 25 with husband Chandler Powell, said in the comments, "The happiest face," alongside three heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Irwin (@robertirwinphotography)

Little Grace's time on the family's crocodile research expedition marked her latest wildlife adventure. Although just four months old, the little one has already begun to follow in the family's footsteps and has gotten up close and personal with wildlife. After giving their daughter her first pair of Australia Zoo khakis, Bindi and Powell let their daughter have her "first koala encounter" in late May, and Grace "was fascinated" by the marsupial, her mother wrote. Since then, Grace has had encounters with kangaroos and enjoys frequent walks through the Australia Zoo.

Although young, Grace has already shown a keen interest in the outdoors. Speaking with PEOPLE in June, Bindi said, "we can already tell: She's definitely an Irwin." The mom of one shared that she and her husband "always find that the more we do with her, the more walks we go on, the more animals we introduce her to, the better she sleeps that night. It's working out really well." Irwin added that her daughter has "been a busy girl" and she "loves adventures, and she's such a happy, inquisitive little person."

After tying the knot at the Australia Zoo in March 2020, Bindi and her husband shared the exciting news in August of that year that they were expecting their first child together. They welcomed little Grace on March 25, her middle names a tribute to Bindi's late father and his legacy as a Wildlife Warrior. According to Robert, Bindi is "just the most kind, just genuine person that you'll ever meet and now to see her as a mom, it's just amazing. She is such a good mom and she's really tried to now prioritize just time with family."