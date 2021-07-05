Bindi Irwin's Baby Grace Meets Adorable Baby Kangaroos

✖

Bindi Irwin's baby girl is taking after her Wildlife Warrior family members! The Crikey! It's the Irwins star introduced her daughter Grace Warrior, 3 months, to some of the furry family members at the Australia Zoo in a sweet new photo shared by husband Chandler Powell. Holding her little girl in her arms, Bindi brings a fascinated-looking Grace face-to-face with a baby kangaroo in the adorable snap.

"Introducing our [Australia Zoo] kangaroo joey to our human joey," Powell captioned the shot. It was a successful playdate for both the babies, the proud dad noted: "Grace absolutely loved meeting the littlest roos with her mama," he wrote. Grace is already a lover of the outdoors, the daughter of late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin told PEOPLE last month. "We can already tell: She's definitely an Irwin," the new mom quipped to the publication.

After welcoming their first child on March 25, the same day as their first wedding anniversary, Irwin and Powell have made introducing their daughter to nature a major priority in their lives, and Grace loves it! Irwin said that she and her husband "always find that the more we do with her, the more walks we go on, the more animals we introduce her to, the better she sleeps that night. It's working out really well." Irwin added that her daughter has "been a busy girl" and she "loves adventures, and she's such a happy, inquisitive little person."

Later that month, Irwin announced on Instagram that she was taking a break from social media to focus on her family. "Hi guys, Just a note to say thank you for your support. I'm taking a break from social media and most of my work in the public eye for a month to be with my beautiful daughter and my wonderful family," she wrote in a statement at the time. "I feel tremendously grateful to share our life and conservation work with you but I need some time to focus on the happiness that is my family (both human and animal)."

Powell responded to his wife's message, calling her the "strongest and most beautiful person." He continued with a heart emoji, "You inspire me with your unwavering kindness and your ability to stand up for what is right. You are the strongest and most beautiful person inside and out. Grace has an amazing mama to look up to."