Bindi Irwin Shares the Sweet Way She Knows Her Baby Girl Grace Already Loves the Outdoors

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's daughter has inherited the Irwin family's love of nature. Although little Grace Warrior Irwin Powell is just 2-months-old, her mom recently revealed the adorable ways that show her Grace loves the outdoors, quipping to PEOPLE, "we can already tell: She's definitely an Irwin."

After welcoming their bundle of joy on March 25, the same day as their first wedding anniversary, the proud new parents wasted no time in getting their daughter in tune with the outdoors. As they live and work at the Australia Zoo, Grace frequently gets to spend some time strolling around the grounds, something that apparently helps the little one sleep better. Speaking with the outlet as her daughter approaches the 3-month mark, Irwin shared that she and her husband "always find that the more we do with her, the more walks we go on, the more animals we introduce her to, the better she sleeps that night. It's working out really well." Irwin added that her daughter has "been a busy girl" and she "loves adventures, and she's such a happy, inquisitive little person."

Little Grace's love of the outdoors means that she is living up to her namesake. When announcing her birth back in March, Irwin and Powell also opened up about the deep significance of their daughter's name. While her first name pays homage to women on both sides of their family, her middle names, Warrior Irwin, pay tribute to her grandfather, the late Steve Irwin, "and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior."

Irwin and Powell have been ensuring that nature is a major part of their daughter's life since even before she was born. The couple announced they were expecting their first child together in August 2020 with a photo of them holding a tiny Australia Zoo uniform shirt. As they prepared to welcome their little one, they brought the Australia Zoo into their home by way of a stunning Australia Zoo-themed nursery for their daughter. Then, shortly after welcoming Grace, they had the youngster don her first pair of Australia Zoo khakis.

In the weeks since officially becoming a family of three, the new parents have continued to bestow that love of nature on their daughter. On May 26, Grace had her "first koala encounter," with Irwin revealing that "she was fascinated" by the furry animal. In a recent set a photos from a stroll through the Australia Zoo, Irwin shared that Grace giggles "when we talk about all the animals we’re strolling by."