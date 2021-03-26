Robert Irwin Shares First Photo With Sister Bindi Irwin's Baby Girl, Pens Sweet Message

✖

Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Grace, on Thursday, March 25, and Grace's uncle Robert Irwin shared the first photo of himself with his new niece shortly after her birth. Robert used Instagram to post a snap of himself sitting in a chair and holding baby Grace, looking down at the newborn and smiling, as well as a photo of Bindi and Powell with their daughter.

"Let the uncle adventures begin! Love you so much, Grace," he wrote. "This little one picked the two best parents in the entire world. The most incredible, caring and strong Mum... and the funnest, coolest and kindest Dad. Love you three so much - I can’t wait for this exciting journey ahead!"

In November, Bindi predicted that her brother will be an excellent uncle when she shared a post celebrating his birthday. "Happy Birthday to my amazing brother! Your kind heart and fantastic sense of humour makes my every day," she captioned a pair of photos of the siblings from Bindi and Powell's wedding. "Our baby girl is going to love her ‘funcle’ (fun uncle) so very much. You’re one of the brightest lights the world has ever seen. I’ll always be here for you. Love you!"

Bindi announced Grace's birth with the same photo of herself and Powell that her brother shared as well as a shot of a tiny onesie and a wooden plaque revealing that Grace's full name is Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. March 25 also happened to be Bindi and Powell's first wedding anniversary, which the conservationist noted in her caption.

"March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life," her message began. "Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter. Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s.

The 22-year-old also revealed how her late dad, Steve Irwin, inspired her daughter's name. "Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior," she shared. "Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad. There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed."