'Riverdale' Alum Skeet Ulrich Flirts With Lucy Hale on Instagram Amid Relationship Rumors

Days after they were spotted getting close in Los Angeles, Skeet Ulrich and Lucy Hale are, once again, sparking dating rumors. According to Entertainment Tonight, Ulrich left a flirty comment on one of Hale's latest Instagram posts, yet another indication that there could be something romantic going on between the two stars. It should be noted that neither Ulrich nor Hale have confirmed that they are dating.

On Instagram, Hale posted a photo of herself posing against the New York City background. In the snap, she donned a grey top, a plaid skirt, and sleek black booties. She captioned the photo with a short and sweet, "I miss new york." Ulrich took to the comments section of the post in order to praise the star for the stunning snap. He wrote, "My goodness!!"

As previously mentioned, this flirty banter comes days after it was reported that Hale and Ulrich were spotted kissing while on an outing in Los Angeles. Page Six reported that the two appeared to be "smitten" with each other as they had a lunch date at the Sweet Butter Café in the city on Feb. 21. Hale, 31, and Ulrich, 51, were seen sharing a kiss during their outing as they sat in the location. Additionally, they were also spotted holding hands and cuddling one another as they posed outside of the café. The outlet reported that they reached out to reps for both Hale and Ulrich for comment, but they did not share whether they heard back at the time of the article's publication.

Many individuals believe that Hale and Ulrich's connection could have something to do with their involvement in the Riverdale universe. Ulrich starred as Forsythe Pendleton "F.P." Jones on Riverdale for the first four seasons of the show. As for Hale, she starred in the Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene, in which she portrayed the titular character. While Riverdale is still currently on the air following Ulrich's departure from the series, Katy Keene was canceled after one season on The CW. It was announced in July 2020 that Katy Keene's first season would also be it's last. At the time, Hale released a statement on social media about the news, which read, “I don’t want to just post a picture or a caption because nothing would do justice to how I feel about Katy Keene or how I feel with the people involved with it.”