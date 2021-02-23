Skeet Ulrich and Lucy Hale Lock Lips During LA Outing

✖

Are Skeet Ulrich and Lucy Hale an item? The two are certainly sparking romance rumors after they were seen kissing during a lunch date on Sunday, per Page Six. According to the publication, the pair appeared to be "smitten" with one another as they got close during their outing.

Hale and Ulrich were photographed having a lunch date at the Sweet Butter Café in Los Angeles on Sunday. During their outing, they were spotted sharing a kiss. Additionally, the two were seen holding hands and cuddling one another as they posed outside of the location in their face masks. Page Six reportedly reached out to reps for both Hale, 31, and Ulrich, 51, for comment, but they did not share whether they received a response. As both Page Six and numerous individuals on social media have pointed out, it's entirely possible that Hale and Ulrich met thanks to their connection to the Riverdale television universe. Ulrich portrayed Jughead's father, Forsythe Pendleton "F.P." Jones II, on the first four seasons of Riverdale while Hale played the titular Katy Keene in the Riverdale spinoff series.

Riverdale is still on the air, as the show is currently airing Season 5 on The CW. In February 2020, Ulrich announced that he would not be coming back for another season of the series. He subsequently issued a statement to TV Line about the news, noting that he was grateful to have had the experience to be a part of the Riverdale family for four seasons. His statement read, “I’m incredibly grateful for the friendships I’ve made on Riverdale, and I will miss seeing everyone on a daily basis. I’m proud to have been part of such a talented group of people, in front of the camera and behind. But I’ve decided that it’s time for me to move on to explore other creative opportunities.”

As for Katy Keene, a Riverdale spinoff that premiered in February 2020, it was announced in July of that same year that the show's first season would also be it's last. After the show's cancellation was announced, Hale took to social media to issue her own statement about the news. She wrote, “I don’t want to just post a picture or a caption because nothing would do justice to how I feel about Katy Keene or how I feel with the people involved with it.”