Lisa Marie Presley's Son Benjamin Keough Laid to Rest at Private Funeral

✖

Benjamin Keough, the son of Lisa Marie Presley and Elvis Presley's only grandson, was laid to rest in a private funeral in Malibu this weekend. Keough died earlier this month at age 27. A source called it an "emotional day" for everyone who attended the service, where Keough was in an open casket.

The source told The Sun the Presley family "did their best to come together and celebrate Ben's life and remember how he touched so many hearts." It was difficult for Presley to find a venue for the service due to the coronavirus pandemic, so the service was limited to only those who "really knew" Keough, the source explained. "The family gathered before the funeral and then headed to the venue, which was beautifully decorated with cherry blossoms," the source said.

Keough was in an open casket in a designer suit "which shocked some of the guests considering how he died, but his grandfather was also on display at Graceland," the source told The Sun. "There was a viewing room and mourners could decide whether or not they wanted to go in and see him one last time." The Sun reported that Presley tried to repair her relationship with her mother, Priscilla Presley, by inviting her. Other family members missed the service, including Presley's half-brother Navarone Garibaldi.

Presley's twin daughters, 11-year-old Finley and Harper, both attended. Their father, Michael Lockwood, did not come. Presley and Lockwood are in the middle of a custody battle, which heads to trial next month.

Presley has been seen spending more time with Keough's girlfriend, Diana Pinto, who called Keough the "most beautiful boy I have ever seen" in a heartbreaking Instagram post. "You are my whole world and my whole life, you live with me now every day in my heart, in my soul and in my mind," Pinto wrote. "My travel partner. My best friend. I will cherish all the memories we've made together and keep them close to my heart."

Keough took his own life on July 13 at the Presley family home in Calabasas, California. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner ruled his death a suicide. He was Presley's son with her first husband, musician Danny Keough, who is also the father of Presley's eldest daughter, actress Riley Keough. A source told The Sun earlier this week Presley has no plans to move back into the mansion because of the tragedy. "This is not something Lisa ever imagined she would go through, losing a child has shattered her, but she's trying to stay as strong as possible for her girls," a source said.

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.