Reba McEntire Honors Late Stepson Brandon Blackstock

Reba McEntire made sure to honor her late stepson, Brandon Blackstock, on what would have been his 49th birthday.

McEntire, 70, shared a tribute to the late talent manager on Tuesday, celebrating Blackstock after his death in August following a battle with cancer.

“Happy birthday Brandon! We love and miss you a bunch,” the country singer wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself with Blackstock, her stepdaughters Shawna and Chassidy, and son Shelby, all of whom have McEntire’s ex-husband, Narval Blackstock, as a dad.

Kelly Clarkson, who was married to Brandon from 2013 to 2020 and shared River, 11, and Remington, 9, with him, announced on Aug. 6 she would have to postpone her Las Vegas residency in order to be there for their family during a difficult time.

The following day, Brandon died after a private battle with melanoma. A rep for his family confirmed his death at the time with a statement: “It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away. Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

Following Brandon’s death, McEntire took to Instagram with a message honoring him. “Last week, my stepson/oldest son Brandon Blackstock went home to be with God. His struggle is over and he is in eternal peace in God’s presence,” wrote the “Fancy” singer, who was married to Brandon’s father from 1989 to 2015.

She continued, “There is no one else like him, and I’m thankful for the time we had together. His legacy and laughter will be carried on through his family,” concluding, “Rest in peace cowboy. Happy trails to you til we meet again.”