Reba McEntire Pays Tribute to Former Stepson Brandon Blackstock Following His Death

Reba McEntire is paying tribute to stepson Brandon Blackstock after his death.

Less than a week after Blackstock died of melanoma at age 48 on Aug. 7 following a private skin cancer battle, the country superstar took to Instagram to honor his life.

“Last week, my stepson/oldest son Brandon Blackstock went home to be with God. His struggle is over and he is in eternal peace in God’s presence,” wrote McEntire, who was married to Brandon’s father Narvel Blackstock from 1989 to 2015, on Tuesday.

The “Fancy” singer, 70, continued, “There is no one else like him, and I’m thankful for the time we had together. His legacy and laughter will be carried on through his family,” concluding, “Rest in peace cowboy. Happy trails to you til we meet again.”

McEntire had previously only shared a brief message in the comment section of a tribute to Brandon posted by her son, Shelby Blackstock.

“Very well said Shelby. Yes we will miss him so much,” McEntire commented alongside numerous heart, broken heart and prayer hand emojis.

Shelby, 35, had written in his tribute, “Words cannot begin to capture the tremendous loss our family has endured. Yesterday, we lost a brother, a father, a grandfather, and a son. Brandon Blackstock was an irreplaceable part of our family—funny, bright, and full of life—and he will be deeply missed.”

The race car driver continued that Brandon had “taught me so much, leaving behind countless cherished memories” that he would “hold onto forever.”

“For every treasured moment we shared, there are so many more we’ll never get to make together, but I know you’ll still be there,” he wrote. “Every hunt, every flight, and in the everyday moments of life, I’ll feel your presence. And although it may annoy you, you’ll have to watch me do it all just a little better, a little smoother, and —let’s be honest— looking far more handsome than you ever could in the process.”

Shelby concluded his tribute, “We will always miss you, Brandon, and we will never stop loving, remembering and celebrating you.”

TV Producer Narvel Blackstock, singers Reba McEntire, Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock attend Muhammad Ali’s Celebrity Fight Night XXI at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa on March 28, 2015 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night)

Kelly Clarkson, Brandon’s ex-wife, had revealed that the talent manager was ill just one day before his death as she announced she would have to postpone her Las Vegas residency in order to be there for their children, daughter River, 11, and son Remy, 9. The Grammy winner married Brandon in 2013 and filed for divorce in 2020.

“While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding.”