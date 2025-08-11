Brandon Blackstock’s Cause of Death Revealed Following His Death at Age 48

Brandon Blackstock’s cause of death has been confirmed following the talent manager’s death at 48 on Thursday.

Blackstock died at his home in Butte, Mont., while in hospice care, Silver Bow County Coroner Dan Hollis told PEOPLE, confirming that Blackstock’s cause of death was due to melanoma.

A rep for Blackstock’s family confirmed his death Thursday in a statement. “It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away,” the statement to PEOPLE read at the time. “Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson arrives at the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Blackstock’s ex-wife, Kelly Clarkson, announced last week that she would be rescheduling her Las Vegas residency dates in August due to his being ill. The exes share two children — daughter River, 11, and son Remy, 9.

“Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas,” she wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them. I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding.”

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: Brandon Blackstock attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Clarkson and Blackstock tied the knot in 2013 and were married for seven years before the “Breakaway” singer filed for divorce in 2020. The two finalized their split two years later in 2022.

Blackstock was previously married to Melissa Ashworth, with whom he shared daughter Savannah and son Seth, from 2001 to 2012.