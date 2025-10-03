Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About ‘Grief’ After Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock’s Death

Kelly Clarkson is opening up about grief following the death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, in August.

The singer and talk show host addressed the topic of grieving while discussing Lionel Richie’s new memoir, Truly, with the “Hello” artist Thursday on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“I do think a lot of people deal with grief in such a different way, but I love that you say, ‘Grief is the great teacher of what matters most,’” she told Richie, quoting a line from his new book. “And I think, no matter how you deal with grief, it is very different for everyone. But I do find that very, very true.”

As Clarkson asked Richie how he was able to “figure that out,” the American Idol judge answered, “It’s a real moment where you can’t phone it in, but at the same time, we rehearse things. You can’t rehearse grief. You can’t rehearse the loss of your mother or your father or a friend. You can’t rehearse that.”

Clarkson chimed in that grief “hits you in waves,” as Richie noted, “What I found is that when I get involved with the word uncontrollable grief, I let go. Believe it or not, I look forward to finding out who am I going to be really ’cause that’s the real me. If it hurts so badly, that means you love so deeply.”

kelly clarkson and brandon blackstock (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Clarkson was clearly affected by Richie’s words of wisdom, falling back in her chair as she said, “Aw, s—!” Richie then hilariously jumped up to lay hands on Clarkson’s forehead while mimicking a pastor, telling her, “I can save you, don’t worry!” Clarkson laughed in response, “I feel healed.”

Clarkson has yet to directly address the death of her ex-husband, who died at age 48 back in August due to melanoma. Clarkson and Blackstock tied the knot in 2012 and went on to welcome their two kids, River and Remy, in 2014 and 2016, respectively. In 2020, Clarkson filed for divorce, and their split was finalized two years later.