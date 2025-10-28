Reba McEntire Breaks Down Remembering Stepson Brandon Blackstock on ‘The Voice’

It was an emotional Knockout round for Reba McEntire on The Voice Monday as she remembered her late stepson, Brandon Blackstock.

McEntire, 70, broke down after Team Reba’s Aubrey Nicole performed a moving rendition of Martina McBride’s “I’m Gonna Love You Through It” that reminded her of Blackstock, who died on Aug. 7 at age 48 following a battle with cancer.

McBride’s song already hit home for McEntire, as it’s about helping a loved one through cancer, and it was a personal one for Nicole as well, as she chose it to honor her father, who is in remission from cancer.

Following the performance, McEntire accepted a tissue from fellow coach Snoop Dogg as she shared, “I lost my oldest son because he did not win with cancer.”

“That was a real reminder that life goes on, and we sing songs about it so we can remember the ones around us that we love so much, that we lean on at times like this. You did a great job,” added the “Fancy” singer, who was married to Brandon’s father, Narvel Blackstock, from 1989 to 2015. Ultimately, McEntire gave Nicole the win for the Knockout round.

A day after Brandon’s ex-wife, Kelly Clarkson, announced that he was ill, news broke that the talent manager had died. His cause of death was later revealed to be melanoma, the most deadly form of skin cancer.

PHOENIX, AZ – MARCH 28:TV Producer Narvel Blackstock, singers Reba McEntire, Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock attend Muhammad Ali’s Celebrity Fight Night XXI at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa on March 28, 2015 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night)

“Last week, my stepson/oldest son Brandon Blackstock went home to be with God. His struggle is over and he is in eternal peace in God’s presence,” McEntire wrote on social media in tribute to her stepson following his death.

The country legend went on, “There is no one else like him, and I’m thankful for the time we had together. His legacy and laughter will be carried on through his family,” concluding, “Rest in peace cowboy. Happy trails to you til we meet again.”

The Voice airs on NBC on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET and is available to stream the next day on Peacock.