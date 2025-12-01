Reba McEntire Corrects Savannah Guthrie Over Rex Linn Mention

Reba McEntire is clearing up her relationship status with fiancé Rex Linn.

The country music legend, 70, was quick to correct Savannah Guthrie during Monday’s appearance on the TODAY show when the NBC anchor referred to Linn as McEntire’s Happy’s Place co-star and husband.

“You also met your husband [on Happy’s Place]. So Rex, good ole Rex…” Guthrie began, before McEntire chimed in, “Now, wait a minute. Before everybody has a conniption fit at home, we’re just engaged.”

FRISCO, TEXAS – MAY 08: Rex Linn and Reba McEntire attend the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Guthrie, 53, immediately apologized for the error, but McEntire said she was mostly setting the record straight for her own good. “My family will go, ‘Wait, you didn’t tell us?’” the “Fancy” singer joked.

McEntire also confirmed on the 3rd Hour of TODAY that she and Linn had gotten engaged on Dec. 24, 2024, noting that it was “almost a year” since they had decided to take the next step in their relationship.

“A lot of people did not know. And when he asked me to marry him, it was Christmas Eve a year ago,” The Voice coach shared. “So we were gonna announce it when we got back to L.A., but the fires happened. And there was not room for our joy in devastating situation that everybody else was in.”

The couple decided to wait to share the news, but when a reporter referred to Linn as her “fiancé” at the Emmy Awards, McEntire said she decided not to correct her, as it “sounded good to me.”

McEntire and Linn don’t have plans for a typical celebrity wedding ceremony, however. “A Reba, Rex wedding is going to be very different,” the bride-to-be added. “It’s going to be low-key, lots of fun, lots of people, lots of food. Our big motto is just have fun.”

Reba McEntire as Bobbie, Rex Linn as Emmett on happy’s place (Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC)

For now, McEntire and Linn are enjoying Season 2 of their NBC sitcom, Happy’s Place, which is a “blast” to work on together.

“He is a workaholic, and he loves to rehearse,” McEntire said of Linn. “Me, not so much on the rehearsal part, so he really makes sure that I know my lines, that I’m ready to go when we have a tape day. We have a blast. We’re so grateful and thankful that we get to go to work together, work together, and then go home together.”