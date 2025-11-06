Reba McEntire and Rex Linn Reveal Wedding Plans as ‘Happy’s Place’ Season 2 Premieres

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn are enjoying their engagement.

After announcing their engagement in September, the Happy’s Place co-stars revealed they’re looking forward to a “nontraditional” wedding — but they’re not rushing the planning process.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’ll be a lot of fun,” McEntire, 70, told E! News ahead of Friday’s Season 2 premiere of her NBC comedy. “It’s gonna be a nontraditional wedding because that’s Rex and me. We like comfort, we love friends, we love food.”

FRISCO, TEXAS – MAY 08: Rex Linn and Reba McEntire attend the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Linn, 68, noted that he and McEntire aren’t pressuring themselves to plan out the ceremony now, especially with Happy’s Place returning for Season 2 with co-stars Belissa Escobedo, Melissa Peterman, Tokola Black Elk, among others.

“What we’re doing right now, honestly, is enjoying our engagement time,” Linn shared. “We haven’t set a date, we’re just going to enjoy our engagement and enjoy going to Happy’s Place every day.”

While McEntire and Linn may spend both their personal and professional lives together right now, the engaged couple is enjoying every moment as a pair.

“We love being around one another,” Linn gushed. “We like going to work, we like coming home from work. We can’t wait to go back the next day. Our relationship in real life has enhanced our scenes where we’re together because we’re a lot more comfortable. It makes it a lot better for us.”

Reba McEntire as Bobbie and Rex Linn as Emmett on happy’s place. (Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC)

In Season 2, “Happy’s Place reopens its doors, and a long-buried secret comes to light that will test loyalties and shake things up inside the tavern,” according to NBC. “Through it all, Bobbie must remind everyone that family isn’t what you’re born into, but it’s the people that stand beside you, even in the workplace.”

Peterman, who plays bartender Gabby, told PopCulture.com earlier this month that the relationship between McEntire’s Bobbie and Linn’s Emmett will be a focal point of the new season, which picks up “where we left off as far as we left it kind of on a will they, won’t they with Bobbie and Emmett.”

“So that relationship is definitely explored,” she teased.

McEntire added to PopCulture that fans can look forward to “lots of fun” and plenty of “shenanigans,” as well as some heartfelt moments. “Every episode has a very tender part, a funny part,” the country star said. “And it’s stuff where you’ll touch your heart and you’ll go, ‘Oh my gosh.’ And cry a tear or two.”

Season 2 of Happy’s Place premieres Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.