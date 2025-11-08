‘Happy’s Place’ Star Rex Linn Talks Working Alongside Fiancée Reba McEntire (Exclusive)

While talking to PopCulture.com about Happy’s Place Season 2, Rex Linn got candid about working with his fiancée, Reba McEntire.

The couple, who announced their engagement in September, star together in the NBC sitcom.

Videos by PopCulture.com

They met over 30 years ago, both going through their own individual relationships while maintaining on-and-off communication with each other over the years. They reconnected while McEntire was mourning the death of her mother and began dating in 2020 during COVID, and have remained inseparable since then. They’re so close that they’re now working together, with their chemistry reflecting their characters.

FRISCO, TEXAS – MAY 08: Rex Linn and Reba McEntire attend the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Towards the end of the first season of Happy’s Place, McEntire’s Bobbie and Linn’s Emmett realized they had feelings for each other and eventually confessed those feelings to one another. Season 2 kicked off on Friday, and it revealed that they are still doing well, albeit getting on Isabella’s nerves because of so many late-night check-ins. Despite some problems, the two kiss towards the end of the series, cementing their status.

Linn shared that working with McEntire and playing off that dynamic with her is “great.” Additionally, Emmett’s secret about Isabella has “been fun to carry,” he said. “But as far as developing Emmett and Bobbie, it’s been a lot of fun because, like I said before, a lot of people think, ‘Oh my god. Just working with your significant other all day long and then going home, that’s gotta be a drag.’”

Pictured: (l-r) Reba McEntire as Bobbie, Rex Linn as Emmett — (Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC)

“But, man, it’s a lot of fun. It’s not a drag at all,” Linn continued. “It’s been great for the two of us. And now we get to bring a little bit of home to the screen. So when we have our scenes together, we’re really comfortable doing it. And I think it shows. And I don’t mean that narcissistically. It’s just we’re together, we’re comfortable in front of the camera or behind the camera, we’re comfortable.”

Tokala Black Elk, who plays waiter Takoda, was doing a joint interview with Linn for Happy’s Place, and chimed in, “Between us, they’re cuter than heck.”

There will be much more to look forward to between Bobbie and Emmett as Happy’s Place Season 2 continues. Even though they are more than likely officially dating following that kiss, there might still be some problems coming for them, especially now that Steve knows about Emmett’s secret. But that will only make it more fun for McEntire and Linn. New episodes of Happy’s Place air on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock.