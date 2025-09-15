Reba McEntire’s Engagement to Actor Rex Linn Revealed as Couple Attends Emmys

Update, Sept. 14, 10:05 p.m. ET: It seems that Reba McEntire and Rex Linn’s Emmys outing wasn’t just a fun date night for the stars. It also marked the pair’s debut as an engaged couple!

E! News and PEOPLE broke the news that the pair are now engaged as the Happy’s Place co-stars appeared on the Emmys red carpet together.

The couple did not reveal any proposal details on the red carpet, only telling E! News, “We’re having a blast on Happy’s Place and so glad to be here tonight.”

Original Story, Sept. 14, 8:13 p.m. ET: Always up for a good time, Reba McEntire and her boyfriend Rex Linn step out holding hands on the Emmys red carpet.

The couple, who have been together for nearly six years, wore matching black jackets while McEntire donned a dark blue floor-length gown. They even had an adorable moment by striking hilarious poses as they made their way into the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, the country music legend will be performing a special tribute for The Golden Girls’ 40th anniversary during the Emmy Awards 2025.

Rex Linn and Reba McEntire attend the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

“I still am a fan of it,” McEntire told E! News’ Zuri Hall about the Golden Girls. “It’s a show that you can watch forever.”

Linn also said he loves the classic all-women sitcom. “I mean, if you’re not a fan of the Golden Girls, it would be like not liking puppies,” he stated. “I am absolutely a Golden Girls fan.”

Reba then pointed out that she identifies most with Bea Arthur’s character, Dorothy Zbornak. “I think I’m more like Dorothy. Straight to the point, blunt.”

Turning attention to their personal life together, Linn spoke about McEntire’s bedtime routine. “You can catch her at night watching reruns,” he said.

Regarding what she values in the entertainment business, MceEntire said she loves those who have supported her over the course of her five-decade-long music career.

“The best thing about this entertainment business is not matter what genre it is, is the friends that you making going up the ladder, and hopefully those friends will be there if you happen to be going back down the ladder,” she added. “But overall, friends are the best thing to collect in this business.”