Who Will Be ‘People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2026? Polymarket Sees a Clear Winner

Jonathan Bailey, John Krasinski, Patrick Dempsey and Chris Evans are just the most recent winners of PEOPLE‘s Sexiest Man Alive title?

With all respect to them, it’s fair to wonder as we prepare to hit the midpoint of 2026 who the magazine will bestow the crown upon this year. Although it’s not typically announced until toward the end of the year, the annual tradition holds strong enough for fans to place bets on the topic all year long.

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As of mid-May, Polymarket sees a clear winner — though there are plenty of underdogs with plenty of time to make a comeback.

Travis Kelce: 5%

2026 will be a big year for Travis Kelce. Despite widespread retirement speculation, he revealed over the NFL offseason that he’s returning for another season with the Kansas City Chiefs, and oh yeah — he’s set to marry Taylor Swift at some mysterious point during the calendar year.

Will the Taylor Swift bump be enough to land him the spot as PEOPLE‘s Sexiest Man Alive in 2026? Polymarket bettors say no, giving him just a 5% shot.

BALTIMORE, MD – JANUARY 28: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Ryan Gosling: 12%

Slightly higher than Kelce in the standings sits Ryan Gosling, who currently holds 12% of the Polymarket. He likely saw a bump in betting activity after his wildly successful Project Hail Mary movie hit theaters earlier this year, accompanied of course by an ever-so-charming press tour.

Ryan Gosling attends Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s Kirk Douglas Award Honoring Ryan Gosling at The Ritz Carlton Bacara on January 13, 2024 in Santa Barbara, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for Santa Barbara International Film Festival)

Timothée Chalamet: 12%

Timothée Chalamet is tied with Gosling at 12%. He enjoyed quite a bit of Oscars buzz with his starring role in 2025’s Marty Supreme, and consistently remains in the public eye thanks to his relationship with Kylie Jenner.

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 22: Timothée Chalamet attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Connor Storrie: 18%

Connor Storrie was the prediction market’s clear frontrunner for PEOPLE‘s Sexiest Man Alive at the start of the year, which is when his and Hudson Williams’ steamy hockey drama Heated Rivalry was at its peak popularity. Even as the Heated Rivalry mania dies down, the beloved actor still holds a solid position tied for second place with 18%.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 04: Connor Storrie attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Bad Bunny: 18%

Also with an 18% probability is Bad Bunny, whose eyebrow-raising Calvin Klein ad, Super Bowl halftime show performance and two-time Grammy-winning album Debí Tirar Más Fotos have pushed him squarely into the race.

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny performs during Super Bowl LX Patriots vs Seahawks Apple Music Halftime Show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on February 8, 2026. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP)

Michael B. Jordan: 33%

But the clear winner, according to Polymarket, is Michael B. Jordan, who took home Best Actor at the Oscars for his starring role(s) in 2025’s Sinners. It doesn’t hurt his odds that the hunky actor is believed to be single, though he has largely kept his romantic life private ever since his breakup with Lori Harvey in 2022.

(Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)

Do you agree with the prediction markets? Will Michael B. Jordan be crowned PEOPLE‘s Sexiest Man Alive in 2026?