Reba McEntire and Her Real-Life Fiancé Could Be Exploring a TV Romance, Too

Reba McEntire’s real-life romance seems to be making its way onto TV!

Just a month after the country icon confirmed that she and her longtime love, Rex Linn, were engaged, the Happy’s Place Season 2 trailer appears to be teasing a romance between their characters as well!

McEntire’s Bobbie can be seen in the trailer saying that while Linn’s Emmett, the bar’s cook, is “cute,” she thought “the men are the ones that are supposed to ask the women out.” After being informed by Melissa Peterman’s Gabby that those strict roles haven’t been in place for “30 years,” Bobbie fires back, “I haven’t dated in 30 years!”

McEntire, 70, and Linn, 68, confirmed to E! News that they had gotten engaged at the 2025 Emmy Awards in September, marking the next step for the couple after five years of dating.

The pair, who first met in the 1990s, jumped at the opportunity to work with one another on Happy’s Place, with Linn previously calling it “a dream come true.”

“We are best friends. We wanna cross the finish line with each other in a relationship,” he told WBIR Channel 10. Linn also shared with PEOPLE that every now and then on set, “I’ll sneak by for a quick kiss, just a peck on the cheek and keep on moving. It’s fun.”

Rex Linn and Reba McEntire attend the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

McEntire, Linn and Peterman are joined as season regulars by Belissa Escobedo, Pablo Castelblanco, and Tokala Black Elk. Guest stars for Season 2 include Reba alum JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Christopher Lloyd, Carol Kane, and Cheri Oteri.

Garcia Swisher will be playing Kenzie, a local influencer who has been hired to represent Happy’s Place in its upcoming social media marketing campaign, while Lloyd will play Clive, a man who lost his phone at Happy’s Place. Kane will play Clive’s wife, a free-spirited woman looking for justice, while Oteri is set to play Monica, a no-nonsense health inspector taking on Happy’s Place.

Happy’s Place Season 2 will premiere Friday, Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.