Reba McEntire Admits She’s ‘Pretty Tired’ but ‘Grateful’ Doing ‘Happy’s Place’ and ‘The Voice’ Simultaneously (Exclusive)

Reba McEntire has been as busy as ever with The Voice and Happy’s Place, and she spoke to PopCulture.com about how challenging it’s been.

The country superstar has been filming the second season of sitcom Happy’s Place, and she also returned to The Voice as a coach for Season 28.

McEntire joined the singing competition series as a coach in fall 2023 for Season 24. She returned for the following two seasons, but for Season 26, she had her hands full. On top of doing The Voice, she was also working on the freshman season of Happy’s Place, both of which premiered in fall 2024 on NBC. She decided to take a break from The Voice for Season 27, but made the decision to come back for Season 28 as Happy’s Place heads into its second season.

Pictured: Reba McEntire as Bobbie — (Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC)

While it may seem like a lot going from learning lines for Happy’s Place to working with her team of aspiring singers on The Voice, McEntire admitted the whole ordeal has been “a lot easier than I thought it would be.” She continued, “Right now, we’re finished with The Voice until December. And so I’m 100% Happy’s Place. And there was a time when we started Happy’s Place and The Voice at the same time. I was pretty tired doing two jobs at one time, but I love both jobs, and I’m very grateful and thankful that I get to do it.”

It can be assumed that by the time The Voice transitions into the live shows, Happy’s Place will either be wrapped for the year or be close to wrapping. It also helps that both shows are on NBC and film on the Universal Studios lot in Los Angeles. Of course, if McEntire was struggling last year filming both at the same time, she likely wouldn’t have agreed to come back to The Voice for Season 28, and it sounds like it isn’t as hard as some would think.

McEntire’s plate will not be as full during the latter half of filming Happy’s Place Season 2, as she will not be returning to The Voice for Season 29 during midseason, which will only have three coaches instead of four. But fans can watch her and Team Reba battle it out on The Voice Season 28, airing on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. New episodes of Happy’s Place air on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.