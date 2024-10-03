Raven-Symoné's Dad Has Died

Raven-Symoné has announced the death of her father, Christopher Pearman, nearly a year after she lost her brother, Blaize Pearman. The That's So Raven alum, 38, took to Instagram on Tuesday, Oct. 1, to share the news, posting a photo of herself as a child with her father.

"My life has been long and abundant," Symoné wrote in the caption. "And the path I'm on started with a dream. Hope he is watching with a smile on his face... #christopherbpearman" The former Disney star didn't share any other details about her family's loss, but confirmed he had passed away when a social media follower asked.

Sympathies and tributes quickly rolled in, with fellow former Disney star Brenda Song commenting, "I'm so sorry, Raven. My condolences. Sending you and your family so much love." Kenan Thompson added, "Condolences to you and your family!!! Sending love!!!!" as Gary LeRoi Gray, who appeared on The Cosby Show with Symoné, wrote, "I will always remember him on [The Cosby Show] set providing games for us to play and telling jokes to keep us busy. I'm so sorry Raven. My condolences to everyone in the family! Love you."

Symoné has kept much about her family life private since her days as a child star, but Pearman did speak about being his daughter's manager early in her career during a June 2010 interview with NPR. "She got to a point, you know, she said, 'Daddy, I can run my own company. I can run my own thing' a few years ago," he said at the time. "And I'm like, 'You know, you have the tools.' "

(Photo: Getty Images)

Asked if he was hurt that his daughter wanted to manage her own career, Pearman answered, "No, absolutely not. I've been managing that girl's career since she was six months old. It's just like you having a child and saying, you know, I'm ready to go to college and do my own thing and move out the house. You know, it's like okay, go ahead."

Symoné's loss comes nearly a year after her younger brother, Blaize Pearman, died in November 2023. "He was battling colon cancer for about two years, and he is in a better place now," the Raven's Home star shared on social media a month after the loss. "He's loved and missed and the emotions that have been weaving in and out of my body and mind and family, have been a roller coaster." She continued, "I love you, Blaize. His birthday is December 16 and forever will be. I love you, guys: my family on Instagram, my family at home and my family and friends. You guys have been such an amazing support system, and I love you all."