Raven-Symoné Mourns Death of Brother Blaize

Raven-Symoné has revealed that her brother, Blaize Pearman, died last month at age 31 after two years of battling colon cancer. The View alum shared her family's sad news the day after her 38th birthday, which comes less than a week before Pearman would have turned 32 on Dec. 16. Raven-Symoné called her own birthday "a little bittersweet" in a video she shared on Instagram Monday before revealing that her brother had passed away the month before.

"He was battling colon cancer for about two years and he is in a better place now," she continued. He's loved and missed, and the emotions that have been weaving in and out of my body and mind and my family have been a roller coaster." The Cheetah Girls star continued that she will share more about Pearman on the date of his upcoming birthday, which "forever will be" a day to remember him.

"I love you, Blaize," Raven-Symoné told the camera. "I love you, guys. My family on Instagram, my family at home and my family and friends. You guys have been such an amazing support system and I love you all." The That's So Raven star continued in the caption, "Thank you the all the love yesterday. It was felt beyond. Hard to fully celebrate knowing that I'm here and he is not."

In the comments, Raven-Symoné's wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, wrote simply, "love you." Raven-Symoné's Cheetah Girls co-stars Sabrina Bryan and Kiely Williams also shared their condolences, with Bryan writing, "I am so sorry to hear this news Raven! You were always such an awesome big sister who loved and adored her baby brother! Sending healing prayers to you and your family during this difficult time." Williams added, "I am so sorry. There are no words that can ease this kind of pain, but I hope you can find moments of peace and comfort in the weeks and months ahead. You and your family are in my prayers." That's So Raven alum Orlando Jones also commented, writing, "Sending love and light your way sis."

Pearman had previously appeared alongside his sister on Celebrity Family Feud as well as on numerous red carpets. In 2019, he penned a sweet tribute to celebrate Raven-Symoné's birthday, sharing a photo of her sleeping on a plane. "You know you getting old, when you are sleeping and there are free drinks to be had!!!" he wrote at the time. "Happy Birthday @ravensymone embarrassing photos are the best!!!"