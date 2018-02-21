Where Your Favorite Child Stars Are Now

While long careers in Hollywood have long been envied, they’re surprisingly hard to come by.

Some famous actors like Chrissy Metz (This Is Us, American Horror Story) don’t get their start until well into adulthood, while others’ careers sizzle out after a few short years as America’s sweetheart.

Check out where these famous child stars are now — whether living an everyday Joe lifestyle or working on media projects you’ve missed over the years.

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan became an instant icon in the 1998 remake of The Parent Trap. She continued on successfully, starring in hits like Freaky Friday and Mean Girls until 2007, when she was twice convicted of driving under the influence, once for cocaine use, made three trips to rehab and served an 84-minute jail stay.

She told Piers Morgan in 2013 that her arrests were “totally irresponsible — a stupid mistake.”

Now, Lohan has taken a break from the cameras — despite rumors that she’s interested in a Mean Girls sequel — and has been living outside the United States. The last film she starred in was 2013’s The Canyons, which was not well-received by critics or audiences. After that, she enjoyed a few cameos on shows like 2 Broke Girls and Eastbound & Down.

Amanda Bynes

After getting her start on All That and The Amanda Show, the Nickelodeon funny girl starred in big-screen films like Big Fat Liar and She’s the Man as a teen. She even landed her own sitcom, What I Like About You.

From 2012 to 2015, Bynes’ career was condensed into reports of legal trouble, inappropriate Twitter rants, drug and alcohol-fueled vehicular accidents and rehab stints.

She’s slowly been making her way back into the spotlight, with the most recent report detailing her hopes of a return to acting in 2018.

Corey Feldman

After starring in hits like The Bad News Bears, The Goonies, The Lost Boys, License to Drive and Dream a Little Dream, Corey Feldman’s booming career took a quiet turn until as of late, when he has alleged that a ring of pedophiles abused him and the late Corey Haim when they were children growing up in Hollywood. The latest development in the case has him vowing to fight sexual abuse with as many people as possible. He has named director Jon Grissom and Alphy Hoffman of molesting him.

Feldman served as an executive producer on the Lifetime movie A Tale of Two Coreys, which portrayed the abuse both he and Haim suffered together as youngsters.

Macaulay Culkin

The actor whose screaming face was synonymous with the Home Alone movies virtually disappeared from the spotlight from 1994 onward. In the decades since, Culkin has been spotted a few times — like in a music video for his Velvet Underground tribute band — but for the most part, he has remained relatively low profile.

In January, Culkin told Marc Maron on his “WTF Podcast” that he has essentially “retired” from acting and now splits his time between his homes in New York and Paris.

Frankie Muniz

Since getting his start on Malcolm in the Middle, Frankie Muniz’s career has taken a couple twists and turns; his jam-packed acting schedule (Agent Cody Banks, Big Fat Liar) turned sparse throughout the years as he focused on his band and his secondary career: car racing.

Muniz was active in car racing from 2004 until 2011. During his career as a racecar driver, Muniz broke his back, which he revealed in season 25 of Dancing With the Stars in 2017, in which he and partner Witney Carson finished thir

Jonathan Lipnicki

It’s been over 20 years since Jonathan Lipnicki stole your heart as Ray Boyd, the precocious and lovable kid in Jerry Maguire. You might even recognize him from Stuart Little films, where he played George Little. Today, Lipnicki has been keeping busy with roles in various films and TV shows, like Monk and Interns of F.I.E.L.D. He’s also been spending his time.

Maureen McCormick

Though she appeared in shows like Bewitched and I Dream of Jeannie, Maureen’s most famous role was on The Brady Bunch as the family’s beautiful eldest daughter, Marcia Brady.

In 2008, Maureen published her controversial (and widely-read) autobiography, Here’s the Story: Surviving Marcia Brady and Finding My True Voice, detailing her difficult experiences portraying one the of most famous characters of the 1970s.

Jerry Mathers

From 1957 to 1963, Jerry Mathers charmed Leave It To Beaver audiences each week as the Cleaver family’s adorable little rascal, Theodore “Beaver” Cleaver. After Leave It To Beaver, Jerry joined the United States Air Force Reserve, eventually rising to the rank of Sergeant.

At 69 years old, he’s done a few acting parts here and there, and is now the national spokesman for the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America organization.

Raven-Symoné

Though Raven-Symoné eventually scored her own teenage sitcom, the star got her start as young as the age of three on The Cosby Show. After guest hosting the show multiple times, Raven-Symoné served as a co-host on The View from 2014 to 2017 and now stars on Raven’s Home, a That’s So Raven spinoff made in Fuller House fashion.

Jamie Lynn Spears

Britney Spears’ younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears also grew up in the spotlight after scoring her own Nickelodeon show, Zoey 101. It’s been 10 years since the show went off the air, and since then, Jamie Lynn Spears has welcomed 9-year-old daughter Maddie with her ex-fiancé, Casey Aldridge, returned to her musical roots as a country singer, and just announced that’s she’s expecting her second child. This will be Spears’ first child with husband Jamie Watson.