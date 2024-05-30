Priscilla Presley Shares 'Beautiful' Tribute to Granddaughter Riley Keough on Her 35th Birthday

Riley Keough has turned 35, and her grandmother, Priscilla Presley, is preparing to celebrate. On May 29, in honor of the Daisy Jones & the Six actress' 35th birthday, her grandmother and the former spouse of Elvis Presley shared a heartwarming video tribute on Instagram.

"I want to wish my granddaughter Riley a very, very, happy, happy birthday. I adore her, I think she's very talented, and I love hanging out together," said Priscilla, 79, in the clip. She echoed the sentiment in her post's caption, writing, "Wishing my beautiful & talented granddaughter Riley a very happy birthday."

The celebratory message arrives less than a week after Priscilla marked her own 79th birthday with a festive gathering at Cipriani in Beverly Hills, California, on May 23. She was surrounded by her closest friends and family, including son Navarone Garcia and granddaughters Riley, Harper, and Finley Lockwood, both aged 15. Riley, Harper, and Finley are the offspring of Priscilla's late daughter, Lisa Marie.

Garcia, who is the son of Priscilla and music producer Marco Garibaldi, commemorated the occasion with an Instagram post showcasing a slideshow of photographs from the evening's festivities — including images of her birthday cake and the family members gathered together.

"Happy, Happy, HAAAAPIEST of birthdays to the best mama in the whole world @priscillapresley," Garcia captioned the post. "Hope you enjoyed your night last night. I love you so so much thank you to everyone that came, and everyone that put everything together, and @chrisameruoso for the [camera emoji]."

Both birthdays arrive amid a turbulent period for the Presley family. Riley, previously named the sole trustee of the Promenade Trust established by her late mother, sought to impede Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC from selling Elvis' iconic Memphis abode, Graceland.

Riley filed a lawsuit obtained by People on May 20 in response to Naussany's claims that Lisa Marie borrowed $3.8 million and granted them a deed of trust using Graceland as collateral before her 2023 death. Priscilla rallied behind her granddaughter amid the drama surrounding the "fraudulent" sale of her former home, sharing a photograph of Graceland on her Instagram on Monday night and writing, "it's a scam," in bold, red lettering. Two days after Riley filed the lawsuit, a judge halted the sale during a hearing.

Ultimately, the judicial authority concurred with Keough and her legal counsel, recognizing Graceland as an esteemed National Historic Landmark, transcending a mere familial estate. The judge noted, "The real estate is considered unique under Tennessee law." Had the auction proceeded, the jurist believed it would potentially inflict "irreparable harm" upon the city of Memphis and, more specifically, the Presley family. Reports indicate that the Memphis region where Graceland resides generates substantial tourism revenue from the millions who flock annually to witness Elvis' iconic home.