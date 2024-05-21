Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley Hit Back at 'Fraudulent' Attempted Foreclosure of Graceland

Priscilla Presley took to social media to tell her followers that the foreclosure was a 'scam.'

Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley are hitting back at what they call a "fraudulent" attempt to foreclose on Graceland, the home of Elvis Presley. Local CBS News affiliate WREG in Memphis, Tennessee — where Graceland is located — reports that the historic property was set to be sold off at a foreclosure sale on Thursday, May 23.

However, Keough — the daughter of Elvis' only child, Lisa Marie Presley — has been granted a temporary restraining order on the sale, with an injunction hearing set for Wednesday. Taking to social media, Keough's grandmother, Priscilla, labeled the foreclosure a "scam."

The situation stems back to a lawsuit filed in 2023 by Naussany Investments & Private Lending, LLC. The company claims they have been attempting to recoup funds they allege Lisa Marie Presley borrowed back in 2018, when she owned Graceland. The company said that Presley took out a $450,000 loan as well, two years prior. It's been alleged that Presley signed a Deed of Trust for Graceland as collateral to help secure the initial loan with the Missouri-based company.

In a new 60-page lawsuit against Naussany Investments, Keough says states that her mother never borrowed money from the company, asserting, "These documents are fraudulent."

The actress claims that her mother's signature was forged on the deed and that Naussany Investments is not a real entity. Additionally, per the details of Keough's suit, the notary involved in the deed denies notarizing Lisa Marie's signature and goes on to say that she never even met the late musician.

In a statement on the matter, Graceland officials told WREG: "Elvis Presley Enterprises can confirm that these claims are fraudulent. There is no foreclosure sale. Simply put, the counter lawsuit has been filed to stop the fraud." The news outlet also stated that they attempted to contact Naussany by phone but the number was not in service.

On Thursday, Jan. 12, Presley was rushed to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency. She later died, with her cause of death being listed as due to complications of a small bowel obstruction. Presley was 54 at the time of her death. In June, it was revealed that Keough had become the sole trustee of her mother's estate, after coming to an agreement with her grandmother.

Notably, Graceland is the final resting place of Elvis, his parents, Lisa Marie, and Keough's late brother Benjamin.