Graceland Auction Blocked in Major Legal Win for Elvis Presley's Granddaughter Riley Keough

Graceland was potentially up for auction this week, but the sale has been blocked, scoring a major legal win for Elvis Presley's granddaughter Riley Keough. TMZ reports that during an emergency court hearing in Memphis on Wednesday, Keough's attorneys presented their case to halt the auction, which was previously planned for Thursday.

Ultimately, a judge agreed with Keough and her legal team, citing Graceland as being more than an old run-of-the-mill family estate. The judge pointed out that Graceland is a National Historic Landmark, adding, "The real estate is considered unique under Tennessee law."

Had the auction proceeded, the judge believes it would potentially be "considered irreparable harm" to the city of Memphis and, more specifically, to the Presley family. TMZ notes that the part of Memphis where Graceland is located tends to generate significant tourism money from the millions of visitors who show up to see Elvis' home each year.

On Monday, it was reported that Keough and her grandmother, Priscilla Presley, were fighting against a "fraudulent" attempt to foreclose on Graceland, the home of Priscilla's late husband, Elvis Presley. Keough — the daughter of Elvis' only child, Lisa Marie Presley, who inherited the property when her mother passed away in 2023 — was granted a temporary restraining order on the sale.

The situation stems back to a lawsuit filed in 2023 by Naussany Investments & Private Lending, LLC. The company claims they have been attempting to recoup funds they allege Lisa Marie borrowed back in 2018, when she owned Graceland. The company said that Presley took out a $450,000 loan as well, two years prior. It's been alleged that Presley signed a Deed of Trust for Graceland as collateral to help secure the initial loan with the Missouri-based company.

In a 60-page lawsuit against Naussany Investments, Keough stated that her mother never borrowed money from the company, asserting, "These documents are fraudulent." The actress claimed that her mother's signature was forged on the deed and that Naussany Investments is not a real entity.

Additionally, per the details of Keough's suit, the notary involved in the deed denies notarizing Lisa Marie's signature and goes on to say that she never even met the late musician.

Now, Naussany Investments has withdrawn all claims on Graceland, with prejudice. This means that the claims cannot be refiled. TMZ added that, in a statement, the company said it meant no harm to Keough.