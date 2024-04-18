'Daisy Jones & the Six' Season 2 Not Happening, Riley Keough Says

Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne will not be reuniting. More than a year after Prime Video released its adaptation of author Taylor Jenkins Reid's 2019 novel Daisy Jones & The Six, Daisy Jones herself, aka Riley Keough, has dashed hopes for a second season, telling Variety, "I would love to but I don't know if it's in the cards...I haven't heard anything."

Premiering in March of last year, Daisy Jones & the Six chronicles the rise and fall of a fictional rock band in the late '60s and '70s. Keough starred as Daisy Jones, who was partially based on Stevie Nicks, opposite Sam Claflin's Billy Dunne, the lead singers of the band who, despite their personal and artistic chemistry, have a complicated musical partnership and frequently clash. After catapulting from obscurity to unbelievable fame, things come crashing down for the band following a sold-out show at Chicago's Soldier Field, when Daisy Jones & The Six suddenly calls it quits. The series also stars Camila Morrone, Will Harrison, Suki Waterhouse, Josh Whitehouse, Sebastian Chacon, Nabiyah Be, and Tom Wright.

The series was a massive hit for Prime Video, even earning several award nominations and sparking fan demand for a second season. In March 2023, showrunner Scott Neustadter sparked hope for more episodes when he told Variety when asked about the possibility of a second season, "I think that would be amazing. If people are interested in this story and these people, maybe we'll get an opportunity to do that." Meanwhile, Claflin told the outlet on the Emmy Awards red carpet in January that he wrote an outline for Season 2 and was "pushing for it. I want it!"

However, a source told Variety that Daisy Jones & The Six "was always planned as a limited series," also confirming that Season 2 will not happen. The confirmation isn't all that surprising given that Jenkins Reid last year said, "I think we're in a really fortunate position where we have a story that is final, and has an ending that feels really good." The author added that she "would only open that back up if it felt like there was a story here that we have to tell. Have I been thinking about what that is? I certainly have."

While Daisy Jones & The Six may not be getting a second season, fans of Jenkins Reid's works aren't entirely out of luck. Netflix is currently working on an adaptation of the author's 2017 New York Times bestselling novel The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo. An adaptation of Carrie Soto is Back is in the works at Picturestart, with Hulu working on a series adaptation of Malibu Rising. The three novels, along with Daisy Jones & The Six, are part of four loosely connected stories that center around famous women throughout various decades and feature the recurring character of Mick Riva.