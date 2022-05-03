Princess Charlotte Is Dad Prince William's Lookalike in New Photo for Her 7th Birthday

✖

Princess Charlotte's 7th birthday portraits have royal family fans commenting about just how much the young girl is taking after her dad, Prince William! In new photos taken by mom Kate Middleton in honor of her special day, Charlotte looks just like her father – except for the brunette locks she inherited from her mother – resembling a young Prince William both with their smile and facial features.

Posing in a field of bluebells near the family's country home, Anmer Hall, Charlotte cuddles up with her family's dog, a cocker spaniel William and Kate adopted from a litter raised by Kate's brother James Middleton in late 2020 after the death of their dog Lupo. "Seven tomorrow!" the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Instagram account captioned one set of photos, adding alongside another, "Thank you for all the lovely messages on Princess Charlotte's seventh birthday!"

Commenters couldn't help but note the family resemblance, noting how much Charlotte is taking after her father. "She looks soo like William!!" one person commented, as another chimed in, "I usually think she looks like The Queen but in this first one she resembles her dad." A third person dubbed Charlotte "William's mini me," as another added, "She is the double of William."

William's resemblance to his daughter is well-documented, with even the prince himself getting confused during a January 2020 royal outing. Seeing a photo of himself as a child, William asked, "Is that me? Because that looks just like Charlotte. That is incredible." Kate agreed, "It looks so much like Charlotte."

Prince William and Kate are also parents to Princes George, 8, and Louis, 4, the former of whom looks like a split between dad and mom and the latter of whom looks more like his mother. "Everyone always comments on how Louis is the spitting image of Kate," a friend of the Duchess' previously told PEOPLE in April 2020, adding, "She loves it and thinks it's very sweet, she often jokes that he's the only one of her kids who actually looks like her!"