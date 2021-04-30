Prince William and Kate Middleton Share Rare Home Video of George, Charlotte and Louis

✖

Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on Thursday, April 29, and the royal couple marked the occasion by sharing new video footage of themselves with their three kids, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, who will be 6 on Saturday, and Prince Louis, 3. The clip begins with the family of five exploring a sand dune before transitioning to a thicket of trees, where William plays with Charlotte and Louis as George walks with his mom.

Louis and Charlotte are next seen on a seesaw before Middleton chases her younger son around a lawn. The footage ends with a shot of the family roasting marshmallows around a campfire and William and Middleton laughing together. "Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary," the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge captioned the clip, filmed by Will Warr. "We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal)

Based on the family's outfits, the video was shot at the same time they posed for a photo included on their 2020 Christmas card, which they shared with fans on Instagram in December. "The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new image of their family, which features on their Christmas card this year," a message read, crediting photographer Matt Porteous.

In addition to the family footage, William and Middleton celebrated their anniversary with the release of two new photos of themselves taken at Kensington Palace this week by photographer Chris Floyd. In the first photo, William, wearing a blue sweater and navy pants, gazes adoringly at his wife, who is in a blue pattered wrap dress. Another photo features Middleton resting her head on her husband's shoulder as the two share a laugh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal)

William and Middleton met in college as students at the University of St. Andrew's in Scotland and were together for six years with a brief break in 2007 before becoming engaged in 2010. They married at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011, in a ceremony that was watched by millions of people around the world.

"When I first met Kate, I knew there was something very special about her. I knew there was possibly something that I wanted to explore there," William said in their engagement interview. "We ended up being friends for a while, and that just sort of was a good foundation. Because I do generally believe now that being friends with one another is a massive advantage. And it just went from there."