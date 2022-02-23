Kate Middleton Admits She’s ‘Very Broody’, Tells Prince William ‘Let’s Have Another’

Kate Middleton is admittedly feeling “very broody,” despite the royal’s hinting in the past that she and her husband Prince William don’t plan on having any more children. The Duchess of Cambridge, who is mom to Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, opened up about her baby fever during the first day of her solo tour in Denmark Tuesday while visiting parents and children at the University of Copenhagen for the Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project.

Kate revealed that all her work around early childhood development as a royal had been an emotional struggle at points, admitting, “It makes me very broody. William always worries about me meeting under one-year-olds. I come home saying, ‘Let’s have another one,’” as per PEOPLE. Last month, William made a similar joke about Kate’s love of babies during a visit to Lancashire. When the Duchess posed with a couple’s baby girl for a photo, William joked, “Don’t give my wife any more ideas!” adding as his wife eventually handed the little one back to her parents, “Don’t take her with you.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The royal couple, who have now been married for 11 years, don’t appear to be planning to add another child to their family, as also hinted by several pieces of Kate’s jewelry that feature the three initials of her children. However, that doesn’t mean they don’t know how to keep the romance and spark in their relationship.

“William surprised Kate with a huge box of 50 roses on Valentine’s Day,” a source told Us Weekly after the romantic holiday. “He handwrote the most romantic message in his card, praising her for being such a wonderful wife and mother.” The three kids also gave their parents the handmade Valentine’s Day cards crafted at school.

The source continued that the two aren’t as interested in planning an “extravagant” Valentine’s Day at this point in their relationship. “William and Kate are homebodies, so their date nights tend to be chill,” the insider spilled. “They’ll watch Netflix and documentaries when the children are in bed, order takeout, play Scrabble and enjoy a few glasses of wine. For them, it’s the simple things in life that count.”