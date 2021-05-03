Princess Charlotte Looks Just Like Dad Prince William in New 6th Birthday Photo

✖

Princess Charlotte is looking more-and-more like her father Prince William and everyone around them seems to recognize that, including the Prince himself. To celebrate his daughter's 6th birthday, a candid photo his wife, Kate Middleton, took was shared and jaws dropped with how similar she looks like her father. Several couldn't help but to notice how similar she looks to her dad when he was that age, including their bright blonde hair and gorgeous smiles, according to PEOPLE.

In fact, the father-of-three even got confused himself when looking back at a photo of his younger self, thinking it was his daughter before he had to do a double take. When Prince William and Middleton made a visit to Bradford to stop by the Khidmat Centre, there was an elaborate dessert displace that feature a cake and a number of cupcakes that surrounded the center piece colored in red white and blue. On the sweet treats were photos of the couple throughout the years, and when William caught a glimpse of his childhood photo, he thought it was of his daughter instead. "Is that me?" he asked. "Because that looks just like Charlotte. That is incredible." Middletone agreed saying, "It looks so much like Charlotte."

While Middleton has accepted that two of her children look more like their father than her, she does have one who takes after her and that's Prince Louis. "Everyone always comments on how Louis is the spitting image of Kate," a close friend told the outlet. "She loves it and thinks it's very sweet — she often jokes that he's the only one of her kids who actually looks like her!" In fact, Middleton recently shared an old photo of herself alongside her mom, Carole Middleton, to celebrate Mother's Day in March, and her younger self could easily pass as Prince Louis.

Birthdays and holidays aren't the only thing the family have been celebrating lately. William and Middleton recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. The two took to social media to share some sweet photos and an endearing video with their followers to celebrate. Several onlookers gushed over the sweet pair in the comment section sending their well-wishes and love through kind words and expressions using emojis. "Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C," the caption read.