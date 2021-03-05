Prince Philip Transfers Hospitals Following Heart Procedure

✖

Prince Philip on Friday morning was transferred back to a private hospital in London after undergoing a "successful procedure" for a pre-existing heart condition. Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement obtained by CNN that the 99-year-old royal was moved from St. Bartholomew's Hospital to King Edward VII Hospital, where he was initially admitted on Feb. 16 as a precaution after feeling "unwell." The move marked Philip's second in less than a week, with the Palace stating that the Duke of Edinburgh is "expected to remain in hospital for continuing treatment for a number of days."

The move comes after Philip had been transferred to St. Bartholomew's Hospital for an operation on a "pre-existing heart condition" on Monday. At the time, the Palace stated Philip left King Edward VII Hospital via ambulance at 11:15 Monday morning and remained "comfortable and is responding to treatment." In a later update released Thursday, it was revealed that Philip "underwent a successful procedure" for his heart condition, details of which were not provided. Philip was said to be resting and would remain in the hospital "for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days." The Queen’s husband was also said to be treated for an infection.

"Following The Duke of Edinburgh's successful procedure at St Bartholomew's Hospital on Wednesday, His Royal Highness has been transferred to King Edward VII's Hospital this morning," the Palace’s full Friday statement read. "The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for continuing treatment for a number of days."

During a recent visit to a COVID-19 vaccination center in Croydon, South London, on Wednesday, Philip's daughter-in-law, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, said the family is keeping its "fingers crossed" for Philip's speedy recovery. Camilla, who is married to Prince Charles, the oldest son of Philip and Queen Elizabeth, added that the family "heard today that he's slightly improving. So that's very good news."

According to ABC News, King Edward VII's Hospital, where Philip was transferred, is located closer to Windsor Castle, the royal residence located in the English county of Berkshire, which is just outside London. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Philip and the Queen have been staying at Windsor. The two royal received their COVID-19 vaccines earlier this year, and royal sources confirmed shortly after Philip’s Feb. 16 hospitalization that it was now COVID-related.

Philip and the current reigning monarch married in 1947. They share four children – Charles, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward. Philip is the longest-serving royal consort in British history and retired from public duties in 2017.