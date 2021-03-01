Prince Philip moved to a new hospital on Monday for treatment of an infection and observation of a preexisting heart condition, Buckingham Palace announced. Queen Elizabeth's 99-year-old husband left King Edward VII Hospital via ambulance at 11:15 Monday morning and is now at St. Bartholomew's Hospital. The statement from the palace says Philip "remains comfortable and is responding to treatment" but that he is likely to remain hospitalized there until "at least the end of the week."

The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London nearly two weeks ago, Feb. 17, after feeling unwell. The palace confirmed he was being treated for an infection. The palace did not give many official updates throughout his stay there, which is his longest hospital stay to date. Philip and the queen's youngest son, Prince Edward, told Sky News that his father was doing "a lot better" and looking forward to coming home. "We've had some brilliant and lovely messages from all sorts of people. And we really appreciate that and so does he. I've been passing them on," Edward said.

Philip's grandson, Prince William, said he was doing "OK." "Yes, he's OK. They're keeping an eye on him," William told reporters last Monday. He did not provide any further details. Palace sources claimed that Philip was hospitalized after a doctor was called to Windsor Castle after he complained of feeling unwell, though his condition is said not to be COVID-related. He and the queen received their coronavirus vaccines in January.

Last weekend, Prince Charles visited Philip from his home in Highgrove, Gloucestershire, a 200-mile round trip. The Guardian reports that Charles, who is next in line for the throne, remained at his father's side for approximately 30 minutes before he was photographed leaving.

Philip, a former naval officer who married then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947, is the longest-serving royal consort in British history. He retired from his public duties in 2017 and has been taken to the hospital several times in recent years. In December 2019, he underwent treatment for a pre-existing condition. He also surrendered his driving license in February 2019 after he was involved in a car crash.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip have spent much of their time in the past year at Windsor Castle, outside London, after moving away from Buckingham Palace when the coronavirus hit in spring 2020. In April 2020, Philip made a rare public statement thanking essential workers across the UK.