Prince Philip Hospitalization: Duchess Camilla Shares Health Update

Prince Philip is "improving slightly" as he remains in the hospital, where he is being treated for an infection, according to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. Camilla provided the update during a visit to a COVID-19 vaccination center in Croydon, South London, on Wednesday following Philip’s 15th night in the hospital.

Speaking on her 99-year-old father-in-law's health, the duchess shared the good news with reporters that the royal family "heard today that he's slightly improving," which she said is "very good news." According to ITV News, Camilla added that Philip "hurts at moments" and that the royal family is keeping "fingers crossed" his recovery. Camilla, who is married to Philip's son, Prince Charles, is only the second member of the royal family to publicly comment on the royal's hospitalization, with her remarks following those of Prince Edward, who said on Feb. 23 that his father was doing "a lot better."

Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband and the longest-serving British consort, has remain hospitalized since Feb. 16, when he was taken to King Edward VII Hospital in London by car "as a precautionary measure." At the time, Buckingham Palace said the prince had been "feeling unwell" for some time and went to the hospital "on the advice of His Royal Highness's Doctor." The Palace later revealed that the prince was battling an unspecified infection and was expected to remain in the hospital several nights longer.

On Monday, Philip was transferred to St Bartholomew's Hospital in London for "tests and observation" for a pre-existing heart condition. The Palace said Philip was still be treating for an infection and “remains comfortable and is responding to treatment.” In the statement, the Palace again stated that the 99-year-old is expected to remain in the hospital until "at least the end of the week."

At this time, Queen Elizabeth has not publicly addressed her husband's hospitalization. Sources told Us Weekly that the queen is "leaning on loved ones" during this time. The source said Philip’s hospitalization has "taken a toll" on the monarch, adding that "Prince William, Duchess Kate, Duchess Camilla and Prince Charles and Princess Beatrice are rallying around Elizabeth, even Princess Eugenie who has just given birth is checking in." The source said Prince Charles, who is next in line to the British throne and earlier visited his father in the hospital, "is making a real effort to step up. Elizabeth is the first to admit that he has been her pillar of strength."

The queen and her husband married in 1947, just before Elizabeth took the throne. They share four children – sons Charles, Prince Andrew, Edward and daughter Princess Anne. Philip retired from public life in 2017 and has been spending his time at Windsor Castle amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.