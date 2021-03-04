✖

According to a statement released by Buckingham Palace, Prince Philip is recovering in the hospital after undergoing a successful medical intervention Wednesday. The 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh "underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition," the Palace revealed Thursday, amid the royal's weeks-long hospitalization and following his recent transfer to St. Bartholomew's Hospital from King Edward VII's Hospital in London.

Queen Elizabeth II's husband is now resting with the hospital's full resources at his fingertips and won't be going home just yet. The Palace wrote Thursday that Philip would remain in the hospital "for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days." Philip was first hospitalized on Feb. 16 at the advice of his doctors after feeling "unwell" for some time, which the Palace called at the time a "precautionary measure" for "observation and rest."

A royal source told Entertainment Tonight at the time that following a consultation with his doctor, the Duke of Edinburgh was "likely to remain in the hospital for observation and rest over the weekend and into next week." Despite being hospitalized on doctor's orders, Philip "remains in good spirits," the source added, and was assured, "the doctor is acting with an abundance of caution."

Monday, he was transferred from King Edward VII's Hospital to St. Bartholomew's Hospital, where he was said to be treated for an infection in addition to undergoing testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition. "The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week," Buckingham Palace shared in a statement at the time.

The royal has received a number of visitors during his time in the hospital who have updated the public on his condition. Early on in his stay, Philip's grandson, Prince William, shared how his grandfather was doing while visiting a coronavirus vaccination center in eastern England last month. Asked about Philip's condition by reporters, William responded, "Yes, he's OK. They're keeping an eye on him," according to the Associated Press.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, told reporters Wednesday that the family had "heard today that he's slightly improving," which she said is "very good news." According to ITV News, Camilla explained Philip's condition that he "hurts at moments" and that the royal family is keeping "fingers crossed" that his condition improves and can recover.