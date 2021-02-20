✖

Earlier this week, Prince Philip was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London as "a precautionary measure." Days after he was admitted to the hospital, Entertainment Tonight has released an update on the royal's condition. According to the publication, the Duke of Edinburgh is reportedly "in good spirits" as he continues to stay in the hospital for treatment.

On Friday, ET reported that a royal source shared that Philip "is likely to remain in hospital for observation and rest over the weekend and into next week," after he underwent a consultation with his doctor. The source added, "The doctor is acting with an abundance of caution. The Duke remains in good spirits." 99-year-old Philip was originally admitted into the hospital on Tuesday evening in London as "a precautionary measure" on the advice of his doctor after he was reportedly feeling unwell.

Queen Elizabeth II's husband traveled to King Edward VII Hospital by car and was able to walk into the facility unaided. He was not admitted into the hospital as an emergency. A source also told ET that Philip's illness is not related to COVID-19, particularly as both he and the Queen received their COVID-19 vaccinations in January. This update about the prince's condition comes as his granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, revealed the full name of her first child with her husband Jack Brooksbank. Days after she gave birth, the couple revealed that their son's name has a special connection with the Duke of Edinburgh.

On her official Instagram account, Eugenie posted multiple photos of her newborn. In addition, she shared that her son's full name is August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. She wrote on her Instagram Story, "On his grandfather's birthday weekend, thinking of my grandfather, we are introducing our little boy. He is named after his great grandfather [Prince Philip] and both of his great x5 grandfathers." The princess continued to share her gratitude to all of those who have sent her kind messages following the birth of her first child with Brooksbank, whom she wed in October 2018. Eugenie wrote, captioning photos of herself, her husband, and their young son, "Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.⁣"