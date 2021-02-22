✖

After spending six straight nights in a London hospital, Prince Philip is said to be doing "OK." The health update came from the 99-year-old royal’s grandson, Prince William, who opened up about Philip's condition while visiting a coronavirus vaccination center in eastern England on Monday. During his visit, William was asked about Philip and told reporters, "Yes, he's OK. They're keeping an eye on him," according to the Associated Press.

William did not provide any further details on the Duke of Edinburgh, who was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London Tuesday evening "as a precautionary measure." Details regarding Philip’s hospitalization have been few and far between, with an exact cause not provided. Palace sources claimed the prince was hospitalized after a doctor was called to Windsor Castle after he complained of feeling unwell, though his condition is said to not be COVID-related. He and his wife, Queen Elizabeth II, received their coronavirus vaccinations in January.

Over the weekend, Philip received his first visitor amid his hospital stay when his son, Prince Charles, made a 200-mile round-trip from his home in Highgrove, Gloucestershire, on Saturday afternoon. According to The Guardian, Charles remained at his father's side for approximately 30 minutes before he was photographed leaving. He left without commenting on his father’s condition. Hospital Covid rules state that a visit from one person can be considered "in exceptional circumstances," and a source said that Charles had not seen his father since Christmas.” That source explained, "The duke has been in hospital a few days longer than expected and the prince simply wanted to go and see him."

According to one royal source, Philip is expected to remain in the hospital for several days longer, telling Entertainment Tonight that Philip "is likely to remain in hospital for observation and rest over the weekend and into next week." The source said his hospitalization followed a consultation with his doctor, who is "acting with an abundance of caution." Philip is said to be "in good spirits."

Philip, a former naval officer who married then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947, is the longest-serving royal consort in British history. He retired from public duties in 2017, though he has made a handful of public appearances since then. Over the course of the past several years, he has been hospitalized on a handful of occasions, including a December 2019 hospitalization that was said to be related to a pre-existing condition.