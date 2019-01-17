Prince Philip Involved in Car Accident

Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, was involved in a car crash near the Sandringham Estate on Thursday, the BBC reports.

The 97-year-old Duke of Edinburgh was reportedly driving the car, but was not injured in the collision.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace confirmed the incident, saying that another vehicle was involved.

“The Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road traffic accident with another vehicle this afternoon,” the spokesperson said Thursday. “The Duke was not injured.”

Norfolk Police responded to the scene around 3:00 p.m. local time, where the BBC reports Prince Philip had been pulling out of the Sandringham driveway and onto the main road when his Land Rover overturned onto its side.

Pictures from the scene show the black Range Rover overturned.

“The eyewitnesses said they helped the duke out of the vehicle. He was conscious but very shocked and shaken,” BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell reported.

Witchell also reported that two people in the other vehicle involved were treated for minor injuries, according to reports from Norfolk Police. The Duke has reportedly been examined and given the all-clear by a doctor at Sandringham in Norfolk, where he and Queen Elizabeth have been staying over the Christmas period. Norfolk is about 112 miles north of London.

The retired royal largely stays removed from the public eye, although his carriage rides through Windsor Great Park have remained a staple in his regular activity. In November, he was spotted at the reigns of a carriage during a ride through the park. He was accompanied by two aides as they were pulled through the autumn scene by four black horses.

Although the Duke does sometimes appear in public alongside the Queen and other members of the Royal Family at events and church services, he did not attend the Royal Family’s Christmas Day service at Sandringham this year.

Prince Philip has earned his retirement; Buckingham Palace calculated in 2017 that he had completed 22,219 solo engagements supporting the Queen and for his own charities and organizations since 1952.

In April, the duke underwent a hip replacement operation. In May, he reportedly powered through the pain of a cracked rib to see grandson Prince Harry marry Meghan Markle. A royal insider told The Sun that the duke had slipped while in the bathtub, resulting in the two black eyes he sported at the wedding.

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II have been married since 1947. Elizabeth became queen at age 25 in 1952, following the death of her father, King George VI.