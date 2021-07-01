Prince Harry Speaks out for the First Time About Daughter Lilibet

✖

Prince Harry is a beaming father of two! For the first time since he and wife Meghan Markle welcomed their second child, daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, the Duke of Sussex on Wednesday spoke out about pulling double daddy duty, also dishing new details about the littlest royal.

Harry, who is currently in the U.K. for the unveiling of a statue of his mother, the late Princess Diana, dished the adorable new details during a conversation with fellow father Ed Sheeran, who welcomed daughter Lyra Antarctica with Cherry Seaborn last year, at the 2021 WellChild Awards. Prior to meeting the winners, the two dads swapped some parenting notes at a private party for the children and young people recognized by the charity, according to Hello! Asked by the "Bad Habits" singe, who admitted he and Seaborn are "still in the trenches," how he "manages with two," Harry admitted, "two is definitely a juggle."

The proud dad didn't shy away from dishing even more details as he spoke to other guests. According to the royal, he and Markle, who gave birth to Lili on June 4, have "been lucky so far," as their newborn is "very chilled and seems happy to just sit there" while their 2-year-old son Archie "is running around like crazy." Steph Freeman, the mother of 11-year-old Harvey Eustace, who received an award for creating a memory garden for his local community, said Harry told her Lili "is lovely." Harry continued to gush about his little girl as he addressed attendees.

"Since becoming patron of WellChild in 2007, this organisation and the people within it have held an extraordinarily special place in my heart. I wasn't a father at the time, and yet the stories of these children and parents transcended that. I didn't need to be a dad to feel the impact of this invaluable work," he said in part. "Now as a father of two, I feel all the more connected, inspired and in awe of the resilience of these families, who power through indescribable challenges with the support of WellChild."

Harry and Markle welcomed their second child on June 4 at 11:40 a.m. local time at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California. The little royal's name pays homage to both her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, whose nickname among close family, and particularly late husband Prince Philip, is Lilibet, as well as her late grandmother Princess Diana. Lili is eighth in line to the throne and the Queen's 11th great-grandchild and Diana’s fifth grandchild. Her birth came just a month ahead of what would have been Diana's 60th birthday on Thursday, July 1. To mark the occasion, Harry, older brother Prince William, and other members of the British royal family gathered for a special statue unveiling ceremony on the grounds of Kensington Palace.