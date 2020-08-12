Ed Sheeran and Wife Cherry Seaborn Reportedly Expecting First Child Together

✖

Ed Sheeran is about to be a dad. He and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, are expecting their first child according to the UK Sun. The couple’s pregnancy has supposedly been kept under wraps until news finally came out on Tuesday.

The outlet notes that the two are “overjoyed” about the newest addition on the way. His wife is said to be in the final stages of her pregnancy. A source to the site said they “are over the moon” but opted to keep things a little more off the radar, a task much easier to accomplish while staying locked down amid the coronavirus pandemic in their home in Suffolk. No specific date was given but it’s expected that their child will be welcomed into this world sometime before the end of the summer. The couple’s families are said to be “really happy” according to the source.

All of this comes as Sheeran announced he would be stepping away from the music industry for a little while back in December. Before leaving, he promised his fans he would would return with new music “when the time is right,” noting that that would happen when he has more experiences that give him more to write about. It turns out that he may have been alluding to fatherhood and all that comes with it. As he noted in his post at the time, Sheeran has been as busy as any artist since 2017, which saw his third album, “Divide,” drop. That album went on to win the Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album and included some of his biggest songs to date, “Castle on the Hill” and “Shape of You.”

Sheeran and Seaborn have been friends for most of their lives but began dating in July 2015. Three years later the two got engaged and then married in the following year. Prior to making it official with Seaborn, Sheeran had some notable relationships, including Nina Nesbitt, who inspired a few of his songs, and Athina Andrelos, who inspired “Thinking Out Loud.” He first broke out onto the scene with his first album that came out in 2011. Three years later, his second studio album included some major hits like "Thinking Out Loud" and "Photograph." His track, "Sing," also became his first No. 1 in his home country. Along with his own work, Sheeran has also lent his vocals to some of the industry's biggest names, including Taylor Swift and Eminem.