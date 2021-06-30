Why Prince Charles Will Not Attend Princess Diana's Statue Unveiling

✖

As members of the British royal family gather on Thursday for a statue unveiling of the late Princess Diana, at least one prominent figure will not be there. Prince Charles, who was married to Diana from 1981 to 1996, will not be present for the ceremony, which is to take place on the grounds of Kensington Palace on what would have been Diana's 60th birthday. His absence, according to one royal source, is to prevent him from being a distraction.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about the upcoming ceremony, the source revealed that Charles opted out of attending because he "doesn't want to be a distraction" at the event. While his sons, Prince William and Prince Charles, as well as other members of the family, gather for the ceremony, Charles will embark on a trip to Scotland. As such, he is not expected to meet with his Harry, who will be landed in London on Friday as wife Meghan Markle remains in California with their two children. The source noted that Charles, who also did not attend events commemorating the 20th anniversary of Diana's death in 2017, and Diana "had a complicated relationship after their divorce, but they came to appreciate each other."

According to a statement from Kensington Palace, the July 1 event will commemorate "the twentieth anniversary of her death and recognize her positive impact in the UK and around the world." The statue unveiling will take place at the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, where people from all over the world can visit to "reflect on their mother's life and her legacy." Along with Harry and William attending, others in attendance include Diana's siblings, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, and Charles Spencer. The Ian Rank-Broadley and garden designer Pip Morrison will also be in attendance. Sources have said the event is expected to be an intimate affair and "has been dramatically scaled back due to COVID."

Although full details for the ceremony are unclear, the memorial will include a plaque, a playground and a fountain surrounding the official sculpture. Harry and William are expected to "walk out together out of respect for their mum" and will deliver their own speeches during the unveiling ceremony. Ahead of Harry’s return to the U.K., a source told The Sun the royal brothers have been communicating on occasion via text.

The unveiling ceremony, which Earl Charles Spencer previously said in a Good Morning Britain appearance will likely be "emotional," has been years in the making. Harry and William commissioned the statue back in 2017 to mark the 20th anniversary of their mother’s death to "recognize her positive impact in the United Kingdom and around the world." The unveiling was delayed, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic.