Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Baby Arrives, Named After Diana and the Queen

Meghan Markle has given birth to the newest member of the royal family! On Sunday, she and Prince Harry released a statement confirming that their daughter had been born on Friday, June 4. Her name is Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

"It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world," the statement read according to a report by PEOPLE. "Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home. Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."



"This is the second child for the couple, who also have a two-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family," the statement concluded.

Markle and Prince Harry first let fans know they were expecting another child on Valentine's Day of this year. At the time, they posted a photo where Markle was visibly pregnant, though they never revealed exactly how far along she was in the process. That post read: "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."

The following month, the couple gave their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey titled Oprah With Meghan and Harry on CBS. In addition to all the other bombshell announcements there, they revealed the sex of the baby. Harry said: "To have a boy then a girl -- what more can you ask for?" Markle also told Winfrey that they will not be having any more children after this.

Markle and Prince Harry will be raising Lili in their new home in California, having stepped away from full-time royal duties and life in Buckingham Palace. They told Winfrey that they were not getting adequate support from the royal institutions there, and that instances of racism were also a factor. The couple is now pursuing some opportunities in the entertainment industry, drawing on powerful connections and Markle's background as a TV actress.

For now, however, they are likely enjoying their time alone with their two children. Markle has yet to post a photo of Lili, and more details are likely to come as well.