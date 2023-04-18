Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Shares Throwback Baby Photos With Dad Alec Baldwin and Mom Kim Basinger

Ireland Baldwin is getting excited for her little girl's "very soon" arrival. The pregnant model, 27, took to Instagram on Saturday to share throwback photos from her own childhood with father Alec Baldwin and mother Kim Basinger, posting a number of pictures showing her back in the '90s with her parents.

"Someone looking a lil like this is coming to ya live (out of me) pretty soon," Ireland captioned the photoset, which shows her dressed in a yellow sweatshirt and plaid dress. The Boss Baby and L.A. Confidential stars are also rocking the '90s fashion in the throwback photos, with Alec sporting a gray sweatshirt and glasses and Basinger rocking a white T-shirt and denim overalls.

Ireland announced in December that she was pregnant with the first child for both her and her boyfriend RAC, born André Allen Anjos. Sharing a picture of her sonogram to Instagram, Ireland simply captioned her reveal, "Happy New Year," assuring people later on her Instagram Story, "It's not a dog lol," while posting a photo of a positive pregnancy test.

In an appearance on the Girlboss Radio podcast in January, the entrepreneur shared that she would be naming her little girl Holland. "I'm Ireland, so another country name because we wanted to keep that consistent," she said with a laugh at the time. "And then I love the actress Holland Taylor. I've always loved that name since I was young, I just thought that was such a classy, beautiful name, so we're going with Holland."

Ireland's stepmother, Hilaria Baldwin, shared a video in January which showed the mother-to-be's 9-year-old sister Carmen explaining to the rest of the Baldwin kids that Ireland was pregnant. "You're going to be a grandpa," Carmen tells her dad in the video. "Ireland's pregnant." The family then sent their well-wishes to Ireland and RAC. "From all these excited tiny uncles and aunties and grandpa Alec and grandma me... We are so happy for you, Ireland and Andre...can't wait to meet the little babe," Hilaria captioned the post.

In March, Basinger was called "the hottest granny there is" by Ireland's cousin, Alaia Baldwin, as the family celebrated her nontraditional strip-club baby shower. "My friends and family threw us a very traditional baby shower, as you can see," Ireland cheekily captioned her post about the event. "I wouldn't have had it any other way. I was showered... in booty."