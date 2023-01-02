Ireland Baldwin Pregnant With First Baby

Ireland Baldwin is going to be a mother! The 27-year-old model, whose parents are Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, announced Saturday that she was pregnant with her first child with longtime boyfriend André Allen Anjos (stage name RAC). Sharing a photo of a sonogram to Instagram, Ireland simply captioned her reveal, "Happy New Year," assuring her followers later on her Story, "It's not a dog lol," alongside a photo of a positive pregnancy test.

Ireland's famous friends were quick to celebrate, with Rumer Willis, who announced her pregnancy in December, writing, "Yay can't wait to meet you little one," and Sarah Paulson commenting, "Omg!!!!! Congratulations!!!" Ireland's cousin Hailey Bieber chimed in to say that she was "cryin," while her sister Alaia Baldwin added, "WELCOME TO THE MOMMY CLUB!"

Ireland and her boyfriend have been dating since 2021 and have even gotten into business together as the years have gone on. "I am a business owner. We are opening up a café, wine bar, and a boutique. And we are starting a brand together," the model said in a TikTok Q&A back in August.

"Another big part of my life is I am a foster rescue dog mom, I work in adoption and I work with a lot of fosters and a lot of rescues. I am in the works and in the process of starting my own rescue and have been for a while," she continued of her largely private life. "The biggest piece of the puzzle is that I am a screenwriter and before you go 'What have you done?', I've done nothing."

After modeling for "most of the younger chunk of [her] life thus far," Ireland said she's been working in screenwriting. "I started production with my best friend and we pitched TV shows and we write movie scripts, we work on commercial stuff," she continued. "We have been working together now for a couple of years and things are just getting started for us. Everyone has to start somewhere!"

Ireland's pregnancy comes just three months after her stepmother, Hilaria Baldwin, welcomed a seventh child with husband Alec. The 30 Rock star, who welcomed Ireland with Basinger before their 2002 divorce, is also father to Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Lucia, 22 months, and Ilaria, 3 months.