Ireland Baldwin Celebrates Her Pregnancy at Star-Studded Strip Club Baby Shower

Ireland Baldwin celebrated her pregnancy with a showering "in booty." The 27-year-old daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger was joined by her famous mother and cousin Alaia Baldwin as well as stars like Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma and Rumer Willis as they had a strip club baby shower for the ages. Ireland took to her Instagram Tuesday to share photos from the event, which featured plenty of laughs, a hilarious cake and plenty of dollar bills.

"Way too many of these to post but it'll have to come in parts," Ireland captioned her gallery post with a laughing crying emoji. "My friends and family threw us a very traditional baby shower as you can see. I wouldn't have had it any other way. I was showered... in booty." In the photos, Ireland can be seen rocking a pink wig and black lingerie.

Ireland announced her pregnancy on New Year's Eve, sharing that she and her musician boyfriend RAC (real name Andre Allen Anjos) were having their first child together. Since then, Ireland has been candid in opening up about her pregnancy struggles, sharing less than a month later that she "underestimated just how hard pregnancy would be on my mind and my body."

"Pregnancy is hard. It takes so much out of you. I wasn't ready for that. I've always wanted a baby with the right person," she wrote. "I grew up with a very jaded perception of what love really looked like and I always wanted to have a child of my own with someone who would treat us right and love us unconditionally."

The expectant mother continued that pregnancy has put her anxiety "into high gear" and that she was feeling "exhausted" and "unmotivated." Living away from family during this time has been difficult as well. "It's hard not being really close to family to begin with because they live far or are idiots that I want nothing to do with," she added. "It's hard seeing other people go through this and have their parents close by." Ireland concluded her post by noting she hoped people who felt similarly would know they weren't alone. "None of this reflects on how excited I am to be her mom," she wrote of her unborn daughter. "All of this is still worth it but it's OK to admit how hard and scary it all can be. You are not alone."