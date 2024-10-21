Post Malone and Raising Cane’s Launch New Poster Collab for an Important Cause

Post Malone and Raising Cane’s are back for an encore. After successfully opening co-branded restaurants in both Midvale, Utah and Dallas, Texas, releasing a series of collector’s cups, launching a National Chicken Finger Day commercial, and most recently hosting a F-1 Trillion truck pop-up tour, the chart-topping superstar and Chicken Finger sensation are taking its partnership to the next level, dropping posters with a purpose.

“Right now, the first of two limited edition, double-sided collector’s posters will be available nationwide for two weeks to Customers who ‘Post Up’ any combo (excluding Kid’s Combos) for $1.99 in-restaurant, online, or via mobile order,” Raising Cane’s revealed in a press release. “The second poster will be available for two weeks starting November 3, with proceeds from both posters benefiting Notes for Notes – a non-profit Post selected to provide youth free access to musical instruments, instruction, and recording studios so that music may become a profoundly positive influencer in their lives.”

The posters are very exclusive, so once they sell out, they’re gone. Poster #1 is available now to Saturday, November 2 and Poster #2 will be available from Sunday, November 3 to Saturday, November 16.

“The two double-sided posters capture key moments from Post’s collaboration with Raising Cane’s. Poster #1 takes fans back to the unforgettable Midvale, Utah Restaurant, featuring the legendary moment where Post Malone danced on the counter during the National Chicken Finger Day shoot on one side and a sweeping landscape image of the all-pink Restaurant on the other,” Raising Cane’s adds.

Poster #2 brings Post’s on-stage energy to the forefront with an electrifying closeup image of him performing live, paired with a golden hour shot of Post’s custom Dallas Cowboys Restaurant in Dallas.

“These limited-edition posters celebrate Post Malone’s barrier-breaking influence within music and QSR, commemorating this first-of-its-kind partnership. What started with a friendship between Post and Raising Cane’s owner and founder Todd Graves fueled by Post’s love for the brand has evolved into a multi-year collaboration that merges Post’s genre-defying style with Cane’s ONE LOVE,” the chicken finger company also noted.”

Finally, Raising Cane’s offered, “Giving back is at the heart of everything Raising Cane’s stands for. From supporting the local communities its Restaurants are in to partnering with national organizations, Cane’s is dedicated to making a difference. This donation to Notes for Notes is just one example of how Cane’s strives to inspire and uplift the next generation.”

“Whether it’s through music education, building strong communities, or creating opportunities for youth to express themselves, Cane’s believes that helping others is just as important as serving up craveable Chicken Fingers.”