Dallas Cowboys and Post Malone Join Forces to Open Special Raising Cane's Restaurant

The Dallas Cowboys and Post Malone have come together to do something special for fans of Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers. On Tuesday, the restaurant company announced that it will open a new restaurant that will be Cowboys-Malone themed. It will be located in the heart of Cowboys country in Dallas and pay homage to the team and the 28-year-old rapper who is a huge Cowboys fan.

"Growing up in Dallas, I've been a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Cane's since I was a kid, so it is an honor to be part of this collaboration with two of the greatest franchises in history," Malone said in a statement. The new Raising Cane's restaurant features custom silver vinyl wrap around the exterior as well as silhouettes of Malone's signature on-stage moments. On the inside, there are Cowboys memorabilia, a suit of armor and a vending machine featuring exclusive merchandise among other features.

(Photo: RAFAEL GAMEZ/Raising Cane's)

"First the Post MalonexCane's Cowboys cups and now an entire restaurant. We just love the partnership and friendship with Todd Graves, Cane's and Post Malone," Dallas Cowboys owner, president and general manager Jerry Jones said."We're very proud to be part of this innovative new store and concept and seeing that big Cowboys star in position to greet everyone will be a great reminder and reflection of how much we value and celebrate our continued collaboration.

Malone is no stranger to working with Raising Cane's. With the help of Graves, the Grammy-nominated artist opened a Raising Cane's by his home in Midvale, Utah. "This is an exciting day at Cane's as we open our Restaurant with Post Malone and the Dallas Cowboys. No Restaurant brand has collaborated with a global superstar and sports team on this level, and to see it come to life has been a great experience," Graves said. "Post and the Cowboys have loyal fanbases and we're looking forward to welcoming them to this Restaurant that Austin (Post) designed, whether they're grabbing a bite before a game or after a show, or any time they're in the mood for a Box Combo." Raising Cane's is one of the fastest-growing restaurant brands, with over 750 restaurants in over 35 states, the Middle East and Guam and plans to open 100 new restaurants across several new markets this year.