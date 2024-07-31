Post Malone Will Be Joined by Brad Paisley, Lainey Wilson, and More for Opry Debut

Post Malone is making his Opry debut. The singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the big news, revealing to his fans that he'll "see y'all in the circle" on Aug. 14, and will be joined by country music superstars such as Brad Paisley and Lainey Wilson.

Additionally, Vince Gill, The War and Treaty, and John Michael Montgomery are also set to make appearances during Malone's Oprt debut. Notably, The War and Treaty spoke out about the big news, writing in an Instagram Stories post: "Can't wait to be a part of this moment with the man himself!" Montgomery added, "Looking forward to this."

Born in New York but raised in Texas, Malone has circled the country music genre for years. He once covered a Paisley song and has even been seen hanging out with Luke Bryan in the past. This year, he appeared on tracks by Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, appearing with the latter on her debut country album, Cowboy Carter.

In May, Malone dropped his own debut country song, "I Had Some Help" featuring Morgan Wallen. Then in June, he released "Pour Me a Drink" with Blake Shelton, and his most recent single is "Guy For That," with Luke Combs. F-1 Trillion, Malone's sixth studio album, is set to be released on Aug. 16.

Ahead of his Opry debut news, Malone dropped the track list for his new album, and it includes Paisley and Wilson, among many others. Click here to see the track list, as well as all the special guests.